Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

