Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

