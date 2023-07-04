Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 921,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

