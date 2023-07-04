Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $562.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 287.18, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

