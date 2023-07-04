Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.