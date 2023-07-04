Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

