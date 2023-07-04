Brookstone Capital Management Sells 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $693.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.