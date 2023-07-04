Brookstone Capital Management Sells 10,632 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.