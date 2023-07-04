Brookstone Capital Management Sells 122 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

ELV stock opened at $444.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.87 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.02.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

