Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,705 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

