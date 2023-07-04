Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,809 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,669,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

