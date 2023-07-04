Brookstone Capital Management Sells 191 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

