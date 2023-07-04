Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,553 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTOC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $6,162,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of XTOC stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

