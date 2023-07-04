Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,136 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

