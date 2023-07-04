Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,703 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

CAH opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

