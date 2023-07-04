Brookstone Capital Management Sells 540 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

