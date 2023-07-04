Brookstone Capital Management Sells 807 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $1.1604 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

