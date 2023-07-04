Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

