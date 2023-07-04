Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPB opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

