Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 38,926 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

