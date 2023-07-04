CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

