Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.