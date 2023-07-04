Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

