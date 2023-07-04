Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $424.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

