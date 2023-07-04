Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. CL King cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.86%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

