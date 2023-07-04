Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

