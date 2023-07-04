Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

