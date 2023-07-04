Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

