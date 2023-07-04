Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

