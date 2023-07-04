Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

