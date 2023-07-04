Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $336.66 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.89.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

