Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

