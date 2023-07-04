Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.