Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eightco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCTO opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Eightco has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 218.45% and a negative return on equity of 574.35%.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

