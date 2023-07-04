EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

