ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.