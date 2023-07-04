Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

WTRG stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

