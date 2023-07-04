EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $40.29.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

