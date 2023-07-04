Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

