Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

