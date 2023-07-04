Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

