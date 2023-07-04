Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.