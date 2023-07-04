Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

