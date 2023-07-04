F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of F5 worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in F5 by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in F5 by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.