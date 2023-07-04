Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

NYSE:FICO opened at $795.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $699.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $815.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

