FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 7,522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

