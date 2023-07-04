Financial Insights Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $424.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.