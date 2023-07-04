First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $337.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.