First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 291 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.