Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.26 and a 1-year high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

